Royals Predicted To Cut Ties With 2025 All-Star In Trade Deadline Shakeup
The Kansas City Royals are built on pitching these days, and it was on display during Tuesday's All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Though he surrendered a three-run home run to the New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Kris Bubic's All-Star appearance was a pleasant surprise for the Royals this year. Meanwhile, closer Carlos Estévez, who pitched a scoreless inning, has been a fantastic value on a two-year, $22 million contract.
It would be an abrupt end to either player's story to see one leave the Royals by the end of the month. But that's what one baseball writer believes will come to fruition.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote a list of "bold predictions" for the second half of the season, one of which was that the Royals would either trade Bubic, Estévez, or both.
"If (the Royals) slip any further than the 4.5 games they're already back in the AL wild-card standings, it could be Kris Bubic, it could be Carlos Estévez or it could be both on the move," Miller wrote.
"The starter is making just $3 million with one year of arbitration eligibility remaining. The closer is making $10.1 million this season, $10.1 million next season and has a $13 million club option (or $2 million buyout) for 2027. Either would be highly coveted."
The reason Miller's prediction might be too bold is that the Royals aren't under pressure to trade either player by this deadline, as both could be moved in the offseason if the season goes so poorly that Kansas City feels some kind of brief rebuild is required.
The other thing to consider is that even if the Royals "should" trade away veteran pieces at the deadline, it's far from guaranteed that they will. They showed on Wednesday that their first inclination is to buy, bringing back utility man Adam Frazier in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Impossible? No. But the guess here is that Miller's notion is just a little too far-fetched.
