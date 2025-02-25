Royals Predicted To Have MLB's Best Bullpen In 2025
The Kansas City Royals have an exciting future ahead of them. They won the second American League Wild Card in 2024 with 86 regular season victories and beat the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before losing the ALDS.
This offseason, they have been busy as they attempt to return to the postseason in 2025. Their biggest move of the winter was the signing of veteran reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract.
Estevez joins Hunter Harvey and Lucas Erceg at the back end of what should be a strong bullpen. FOX 4's Dillon Seckington predicts that Kansas City will have the best bullpen in all of baseball this year.
"Adding a high-end closer in Carlos Estevez and getting a, hopefully, healthy Hunter Harvey in 2025 should lead to success late in games. Additionally, Lucas Erceg, who was also acquired at the ’24 deadline, proved he can pitch effectively out of the bullpen with strong performances in both the regular and postseason," Seckington predicted.
"Having two proven closers in Erceg and Estevez is a bit of an oddity for KC, but not a bad one. Having two relief pitchers proven in crunch time is sure to help the Royals pull out more games in the later innings."
The Royals' pitching staff is much stronger entering 2025, even after trading Brady Singer. But the bullpen could prove to be one of their strengths.
They needed to upgrade at the back end and finally were able to do so by signing Estevez. Facing Harvey, Estevez and Erceg towards the end of games will be no easy task for opposing teams.
