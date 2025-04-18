Royals Predicted To Send Down Struggling Outfielder When Mark Canha Returns
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bad start in 2025. After winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card spot last year, Kansas City is 8-12 to start.
Fortunately, while they sit in third place in the AL Central, they are only 3 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers. The offense has been what is dragging the Royals down thus far, and they'll need to get it going to avoid falling out of contention.
Injured slugger Mark Canha is close to returning from his injury, and this could give the Royals a boost. Oliver Vandervoort of FanSided listed MJ Melendez as somebody who could be sent down when Canha returns.
"It’s pretty clear that the Kansas City Royals love the idea of MJ Melendez. Despite hitting just .206 last year, he got over 400 ABs and did bash 17 homeruns. But his inability to consistently hit has carried over to 2025," Vandervoort writes.
"It might benefit Melendez, and it will undoubtedly help the Royals if he’s the one who goes down to Omaha and works on some things when Mark Canha is ready to return."
The Royals need to find a way to boost their offense. Melendez is hitting .085 to start the year with just one home run and one RBI. He also is reaching base at just a .173 clip, slugging .170 and has posted a .343 OPS.
It might make sense for the Royals to send him down for a bit in hopes that he finds his groove again.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees, Rangers 40-Year-Old Shutdown Reliever Loosely Linked To Royals