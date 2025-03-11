Royals Receive Positive Update On Injured Hurler
The Kansas City Royals are looking to build off of their 2024 success and book a return trip to the postseason in 2025. They made some key moves in the offseason to bolster their chances.
Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen both returned, and the Royals also added Carlos Estevez and Jonathan India. But certain players already on the roster are making some interesting progress as well.
Right-hander Alec Marsh has been dealing with shoulder soreness. However, Anne Rogers of MLB.com provided a positive update on the young hurler on Monday, revealing that he responded well to his first live BP session on Sunday.'
“I don’t feel like I’m that far behind either, the way stuff’s been progressing and how I’ve been recovering,” said Marsh. “It’s been good. I think that’s going to be the biggest thing, as we get into higher pitch counts, just making sure we’re on top of that and maybe look at it like it’s something that stays in the past."
Marsh made 25 starts and one relief appearance last year for the Royals. The 26-year-old went 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA over 129 innings pitched and recorded 123 strikeouts.
If he can get healthy and stay off the injured list, then the Royals will have an extra weapon on their pitching staff, one that could make starts in a pinch or serve as a long relief option.
This is certainly a positive update, and if the Royals can get Marsh back soon, their depth will be further supplemented.
