Royals Should Pursue $36 Million Ex-Padres Gold Glover For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have areas of the roster they need to address for 2025. While they've made a few key moves, bringing back a pair of veteran pitchers and trading for Jonathan India, more could be done to give the team a better chance to build off of its 2024 success.
The offense is one area that they could look to upgrade. A little more power to go with Bobby Witt Jr. certainly wouldn't hurt.
Ha-Seong Kim is listed as one of the top available free agents by The Athletic. Perhaps Kansas City could have a look at him.
"September shoulder surgery came at the worst possible time for Kim, who was unavailable to the Padres in the playoffs and now has a big question mark attached to his free agency. He’s unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, and any loss of arm strength would put a dent in his value. At 29 years old, Kim is young enough to secure a multi-year deal as the second-best shortstop on the market behind Willy Adames."
Kim hit just .233 and had a disappointing .700 OPS in 2024, but he still hit 11 home runs and stole 22 bases. His performance could possibly have been hindered by his shoulder troubles, so if he can get healthy, he could produce better numbers.
He can play three of the four infield positions and provides elite defense, while also providing power from the right side of the plate when he's healthy. The Royals would be wise to potentially target him.
