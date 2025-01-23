Could Royals Trade All-Star Seth Lugo To Cubs For No. 6 Prospect?
Seth Lugo was the pleasant surprise of the season for the Kansas City Royals in 2024, and arguably in all of Major League Baseball.
After spending the majority of his career in the bullpen, Lugo came to the Royals with one full year of starting pitching experience. After signing a three-year, $45 million contract, Lugo took an enormous leap forward, throwing over 200 innings with a 3.00 ERA and finishing second in American League Cy Young voting.
Lugo's spectacular breakout season at age 34 should be widely celebrated. But, as one Royals writer argues, there's also an argument to be made for trading him while his value is at its absolute peak.
In a recent article for SB Nation's Royals Review, user RoyalTreatment argued that Lugo could be a valuable trade chip for Kansas City to cash in now, specifically suggesting that they should flip him to the Chicago Cubs for their number-six prospect, outfielder Kevin Alcántara.
"The Cubs have Pete Crow-Armstrong in center already, and Alcantara might be getable," the author wrote.
"Six years of a solid center fielder would be very valuable and allow Kyle Isbel to be used in a way more strategic manner. To get Alcantara I would be willing to add Freddy Fermin or Carter Jensen as the Cubs could use some catching."
Alcántara, 22, has been a steady producer in Chicago's loaded farm system for the last three seasons, and he's now on the cusp of the majors, having played 35 games at Triple-A. The Royals, who could desperately use outfielders with loud tools, would be able to slot Alcántara in at any of the three outfield positions.
On the other hand, is trading Lugo while the team is hoping to contend for a division title the right message to send? This is a pitcher who was worth over five wins to Kansas City in 2024--without him, they frankly shouldn't have been a playoff team. And adding in Fermin, just for kicks and giggles?
These are the tough calls Major League Baseball general managers get paid to make. Trading Lugo could earn J.J. Picollo all sorts of backlash right now. But if he trades him for the right young outfielder, it could also be the move that secures the Royals' future as perennial contenders.
