Royals Trade Deadline Addition Making Case For Larger Role With Team
The Kansas City Royals are falling out of postseason contention. With a 2-0 loss to the suddenly red-hot Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, the Royals fell to four games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final American League Wild Card spot. They have a crucial series with the Mariners next week that may just determine their Wild Card fate.
Despite their struggles, they have had a few players step up and shine in big moments. Noah Cameron's rise has been well documented, but he isn't the only one who is turning heads for the Royals.
Another player that has performed well is right-hander Stephen Kolek, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Freddy Fermin trade at the deadline. Mike Gillespie of Kings of Kauffman recently discussed how Kolek's strong performance could lead to him having a bigger role down the stretch, potentially even in the postseason if the Royals make it that far.
Royals Right-Hander Could Have Large Role In Postseason
"Before he could make another start for Omaha, he found himself back in Kansas City last Thursday when Seth Lugo became the latest key starter to land on the Injured List. Kolek soon served notice that he's to be reckoned with by holding Minnesota to two runs in seven innings to anchor the club's pitching in its lopsided 11-2 Saturday thrashing of the Twins," Gillespie wrote.
"And just like that, Kolek may be establishing himself as a realistic choice for a postseason roster spot should the Royals manage to grab one of the American League's three Wild Card berths."
In addition to Lugo being placed on the injured list, the Royals were also forced to do the same with right-hander Michael Wacha, who suffered a concussion in an off-the-field incident.
While Kolek struggled at Triple-A Omaha, he has performed well in the Major Leagues this season. He has made 16 starts with the Padres and Royals and has gone 5-5 with a 3.88 ERA while recording 63 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings. In his two starts with the Royals, he owns a 2.08 ERA.
He has quiety been a reliable option for the Royals, and if Lugo doesn't make it back in time for the postseason should the Royals qualify, then Kolek could be a solid addition to the playoff mix.
