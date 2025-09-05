Royals Urged To Call Up Newly Signed Slugger To Bolster Offense
The Kansas City Royals still have a chance at making it to the postseason. At 71-69, they are just two games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final American League Wild Card spot. But the red-hot Texas Rangers have passed them in the standings after some recent struggles in the month of September. The Royals were hot in July and August, but their bats have gone cold lately.
They could use a bit of an offensive boost to get back on track and stay alive in the Wild Card race. The offense has been their biggest achilles heel for much of the 2025 season.
Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman listed calling up Bobby Dalbec as a move that they could make to strengthen their offense for the rest of the season.
Royals Could Call Up Resurgent Slugger To Boost Lineup
"Since arriving with the Royals around a month ago, Dalbec may not be a great source of hitting from an average standpoint, hitting just .239 entering Thursday's action, but what he does provide is immense power ability.
In 19 games as a Storm Chaser, Dalbec has belted seven homers and slugged .592, to bring his 2025 minor league totals up to 23 homers and a .543 SLG.," Moody wrote.
"For a team that's only hit six homers since Aug. 25 - which is tied for 27th in MLB in that span- Dalbec could potentially provide a powerful spark immediately."
Dalbec is slashing .239/.349/.592 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and a 138 wRC+. He has also posted a 3.7 WAR and a .907 OPS. He has struggled at the Major League level in recent years. Since hitting 25 home runs in 2021, he has watched his average dip.
However, a fresh start with the Royals could rejuvenate him and give him a chance to reset. The Royals need power from the right side of the plate, and if Dalbec is right, he can provide just that for Kansas City.
Perhaps this is what the Royals need to boost their lineup down the stretch and grab the final Wild Card spot. Dalbec's numbers at Triple-A Omaha have been impressive, save for his batting average, and perhaps the time has come for him to return to the Major Leagues and impact the Royals lineup in a positive way.
