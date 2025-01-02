Royals Urged To Prove 2024 Was Not A Fluke As New Year's Resolution
The Kansas City Royals put together a strong 2024 season, rising from 106 losses in 2023 and securing the second American League Wild Card spot with an 86-76 record.
They were largely carried by a starting rotation that featured Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, all of whom will be back in 2025. But now, the Royals have a test ahead of them. They will hope to build off of their 2024 success and return to the postseason this year.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed each Major League team's New Year's resolution, and for the Royals, it was to prove that last year was not a fluke.
"The Royals pulled off a 30-win swing from 2023 to 2024. This is another one of those 'Yeah, that totally happened' situations, and it's still a great story despite the unceremonious ending they met with in the ALDS," Rymer wrote.
"As with the Tigers, now the onus is on the Royals to keep the Ws coming. They're pretty much choosing to run it back with the same team to this end, though that's hardly a criticism given that said team revolves around a legit super-duper-star in Bobby Witt Jr."
The Royals re-signed Wacha to start the offseason. They also traded for Jonathan India to bolster the lineup. In order to prove last year was the start of something big, they'll need to make a few more moves.
They could use a little help in the bullpen and could also use another bat. We'll see what the next two months has in store for Kansas City.
