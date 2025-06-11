Royals Urged To Swing Bold Trade For Angels' 18-HR Slugger By MLB Insider
On Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals saw how big the gap is between themselves and the best in the American League.
The New York Yankees came into Kauffman Stadium and pulverized the Royals, taking the series opener 10-2. New York won both games in Kansas City in last year's ALDS and it seemed they felt all the same comforts against rookie pitcher Noah Cameron.
As the Yankees were getting hits all up and down their lineup, which is something the Royals rarely do, Kansas City's front office had to be taking notes. To have any shot at competing with New York, the Royals desperately need more offense.
In particular, the Royals need more home run pop, as Vinnie Pasquantino leads the team with 10 home runs. Kansas City has a league-worst 45 total long balls on the season, compared to the Yankees' 107.
On Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic suggested a trade target for the Royals to finally add some power: outfielder Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels.
"The Royals rank last in MLB in home runs and need to add power and length to their lineup. Ward would be a nice fit in left field. He is slashing just .209/.260/.482 but has 12 doubles, 18 homers and 45 RBIs," Bowden wrote.
"Combined with the recent promotion of top prospect Jac Caglianone, trading for another power bat could completely change the complexion of their lineup. As good as the Royals’ starting pitching, bullpen, defense and offensive contact is, the right acquisition could be the final piece needed to get them back to the playoffs as a wild-card team."
Ward's low batting average and on-base percentage could actually be a good sign, because his career averages of .247 and .322 are much higher. If he reverts to the norm and maintains this home run pace, he'll be one of the better sluggers in the sport.
With an additional year of team control in 2026, Ward also matches the Royals' competitive window, which they believe to be fairly short, at least with this current pitching staff.
Will Kansas City grab Ward? That's for general manager J.J. Picollo and the front office to decide.
