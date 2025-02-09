Twins Showing Interest In Former All-Star After Brief Stint With Royals
The Kansas City Royals need only one more piece on the offensive side to complete their offseason and be ready for 2025.
They took care of their pitching needs by bringing back right-handers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and they also signed veteran reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract.
The team managed to acquire Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer, but it certainly wouldn't hurt for them to add one more piece.
Bringing back Paul DeJong is an option, though he is generating interest from other teams. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, DeJong is being considered by the Minnesota Twins.
"According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Minnesota Twins have inquired about free-agent infielders Luis Urias and Paul DeJong. Hayes noted that shortly after the team acquired outfielder Harrison Bader and reliever Danny Coulombe, the focus shifted to adding an infielder," RotoBaller reported.
"DeJong began his season with the Chicago White Sox and was eventually shipped to Kansas City. Across 139 contests, the 31-year-old went deep 24 times and posted a .227/.276/.427 slash line."
DeJong has been in the league since 2017. He was an All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.
He spent just the back half of the 2024 season with the Royals. The Twins could certainly benefit from having him, but it also wouldn't hurt for the Royals to try and bring him back for 2025.
DeJong shouldn't be too expensive at this point in his career, and would boost the Royals' lineup.
