Yankees $18.5 Million All-Star Could Surprisingly Sign With Royals, Per Insider
The Kansas City Royals may have made it to the American League Division Series in 2024, but the New York Yankees quickly showed them they still have a long way to go.
New York dispatched Kansas City in four games before going on to defeat the Cleveland Guardians and make it to their first World Series since 2009. Against the Royals, the Yankees bullpen was lights-out, preventing any sorts of late-game rallies to materialize.
The Royals, meanwhile, took two tough losses thanks to late runs scored against their bullpen, which was a theme of the 2024 season. Kansas City tried to invest in its relief pitching corps, both before and during the season, and it simply didn't work out.
This winter, though, the Royals could flip the script on the Yankees by nabbing one of their most trusted bullpen arms of the 2020s. Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named the Royals as a fit for Yankees soon-to-be free agent Clay Holmes.
"Clay Holmes appeared in more than 60 games for the third consecutive season, posting 30 saves before losing the closer job in August to Luke Weaver," Bowden said.
"However, he rebounded near the end of the season and performed well in high-leverage spots in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He allowed only one run in his final eight appearances of the regular season and finished with a 3.14 ERA."
Holmes has developed a penchant for getting victimized on weak contact, and he did lead the majors in blown saves this season with 13. However, he still made the All-Star team, struck out 9.7 batters per nine innings, and compiled a 3.02 FIP.
Bowden projected Holmes for a two-year, $18.5 million contract, which is a reasonable deal for someone who could potentially challenge incumbent Lucas Erceg for the closer role. And having both Holmes and Erceg to deploy in high-leverage situations would make Kansas City much better at locking down close games in 2025.
