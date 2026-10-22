Free Agents Who Could Strengthen the Royals’ Roster in 2027: One Royal Way

The offseason is here, meaning the Kansas City Royals have decisions to make and work to do following a disappointing 2026 season. On the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield discusses potential free-agent targets for Kansas City.

Pitching will be a major focus for the Royals this offseason. Penfield believes Kansas City could benefit from adding one or two starting pitchers to round out its rotation. He mentioned Kevin Gausman, Casey Mize and Shota Imanaga as potential targets. Penfield also brought up Foster Griffin as an intriguing reunion candidate after the left-hander found success in Japan.

The bullpen was one of the biggest factors holding the Royals back in 2026, making it a clear area of need this offseason. Kansas City has several potential targets to consider, with Adrian Morejon standing out as one of Penfield’s preferred options because of his recent production. Alex Vesia and Jonathan Loáisiga were also mentioned as potential additions.

However, Penfield emphasized that Kansas City will likely need to combine free-agent signings, trades and internal improvements to build a reliable bullpen.

Penfield also advocated for signing a veteran backup catcher to help manage Salvador Perez’s workload behind the plate. He suggested moving Perez into a primary designated hitter role while giving Jensen an expanded role behind the plate.

The Royals’ outfield is another area that needs attention this offseason. One name that stands out to Penfield is Randy Arozarena. The outfielder’s combination of power and speed could help lengthen Kansas City’s lineup and provide a boost to its offensive production.

Overall, Penfield believes the Royals need to be aggressive in adding impact talent while avoiding expensive commitments that fail to address the team’s biggest weaknesses. Penfield discussed these topics and more on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.