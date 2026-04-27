It is an off-day for the Royals, which means it is time for another deep dive. This time, the subject of the dive is a polarizing Royal who just hit the walk-off home run against the Los Angeles Angels on April 26, Lane Thomas.

Coming into the season, Thomas signed with the Royals on a one-year pact worth $5.25 million, expecting to help the outfield. So far, he has had an up-and-down start that has culminated in a slash line of .226/.359/.302 for an OPS of .661. This is where the question arises of how he has been productive with a below league-average OPS. Well, to put plainly, he is doing his job.

The Lefty Masher to the Lefty Walker

The main reason the Royals signed Thomas was to hit southpaws at a solid level, and Thomas is doing that this year, in a weird way (more on that later). In his career against lefties, he has a wRC+ of 135, boosted by the fact that he hits for power against them. His .205 ISO and .497 slugging have been the key to his success against lefties.

This year, however, it is a different kind of production. He is still hitting for power against lefties with a .154 ISO and .423 slugging, but that is a dip in production from his career numbers. His production as a lefty masher is now as a lefty walker. To put it plainly, Thomas has an absurd .424 OBP against southpaws this season.

This development is sort of random for Thomas, as he hovered around a 10% walk rate against lefties in his career, but this year, he is walking at a 21.2% rate against southpaws. He also has an overall walk rate of 17.9%. To make things weirder, that power against lefties he is known for isn't really there, with only two extra base hits, which is also his total on the year. One of those hits was potentially a spark for the Royals to turn it around as well.

LANE THOMAS FOR THE WIN‼️



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/1VtiVii09E — Kansas City Royals on KCSN (@royals_kcsn) April 27, 2026

The Batted Ball Dilemma

So, Thomas is walking all over the place and not hitting for a lot of power; isn't that a concern? It is a concern, but this kind of profile has worked for a Royals outfielder before. Let's lay the groundwork for Thomas's batted ball percentiles.

Using Baseball Savant percentiles for average exit velo, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, launch angle sweet-spot%, chase, and whiff rate, Thomas excels in the latter three, lying within the 75-85th percentiles. For average exit velo, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate, he stands in the third, tenth, and 25th percentiles which isn't great.

Now for the other former Royals outfielders' profiles using the same percentiles and stats. Starting with what he excelled in, it was his LA sweet-spot%, chase and whiff rates, lying in the 95th, 84th, and 75th percentiles. In the average exit velo, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate, this Royal was in the 53rd, 25th, and 43rd percentile. The Royal is Andrew Benintendi in 2022.

That was the season where Benintendi had an OBP of .387 and a slugging of .398. So far this season, Thomas is quite literally a slightly lesser Benintendi, except as a right-handed batter, in terms of batted ball profile.

Plate Discipline and the Rest

As noted previously, Thomas has a great chase and whiff rate this season. He only chases 22.8% of the time and only whiffs 19.3% of the time. That goes hand-in-hand with his plate discipline numbers this season as he has had a major shift in approach.

His swing decisions are still hovering around his career averages, but the contact numbers are the intriguing ones. On contact alone, he has seen an 11% increase in contact made from last season, going from 71.2% to 82.5%.

If we separate his contact rates on outside the zone swings and in the zone swings, they too have seen major increases. His o-contact% this season is 72.5%, an increase of 20% from last season, and his z-contact% is 86.4% this season, an increase of 9% from last season. This is part of the reason Thomas has gotten out to such an interesting start.

Now, on to the defense and his baserunning. Defensively, Thomas is his usual self, which is slightly below average as he has negative values in each of the core three defensive metrics (-2 DRS, -1 OAA, and -1 FRV). He still has a cannon for an arm and lies in the 82nd percentile of arm strength according to Baseball Savant.

On the basepaths, he has been solid with two stolen bases and accruing 0.5 baserunning runs above average. If he continues to get on base and gets the steal sign more often, the Royals could be looking at a guy who can get 20 stolen bases this season, depending on playing time.

Conclusion

Lane Thomas has had an interesting first month as a Royal, but he has put together a solid foundation for a career rebound if the on-base numbers stay consistent. The major concern is whether or not the power comes around at some point this season, as the exit velos haven't been ideal.

For the Royals, the signing of Thomas has panned out so far, but not in the way they thought it would. He will likely still be the fourth outfielder who will platoon against lefties, not to mash, but to walk.

Related Articles