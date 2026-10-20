Michael Wacha Trade Speculation Continues as Offseason Progresses

One Kansas City Royals player who has been viewed as a serious trade candidate since this year’s trade deadline is starting pitcher Michael Wacha. He was considered one of, if not the biggest, trade chips for Kansas City ahead of the deadline.

The Royals ultimately decided not to trade Wacha, viewing him as a core piece of Kansas City's rotation and a key leader in the clubhouse. The right-hander's production did not slow down after the trade deadline.

Wacha finished the season with a 3.32 ERA, tying his career best with 158 strikeouts and setting a career high with 200 2/3 innings pitched. The 35-year-old put together an impressive 2026 campaign, making the decision not to trade him the right one. Kansas City's pitching injuries throughout the season made that decision even more valuable.

Now that Kansas City is in full offseason mode, trade speculation surrounding Wacha has not slowed down. The veteran could be shopped more aggressively this offseason than he was ahead of the trade deadline.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller outlined the most likely trade for each of MLB's 30 teams. For the Washington Nationals, Miller identified a veteran starting pitcher as a potential target. Michael Wacha fits that mold, and Miller named the Royals right-hander as a prime trade target for Washington.

While Wacha fits the Nationals' needs perfectly and could be shopped more aggressively this offseason, the Royals should avoid trading him. Kansas City should take the same approach it did at the trade deadline. That means sticking to its asking price and refusing to settle for anything less.

Kansas City's pitching depth remains uncertain heading into the 2027 season. The Royals have work to do this offseason, and trading away a valuable piece like Wacha simply wouldn't make sense.

Following his 2026 campaign, Wacha is even more valuable to the Royals than he was entering the season. Combined with the rotation's lack of depth, he could serve as a key anchor for the group in 2027, making his value to Kansas City potentially too high to justify trading him.