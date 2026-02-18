Bobby Witt Jr. Sends World Series Message to Royals in Spring Training

The Kansas City Royals have been through quite a roller coaster ride over the last few seasons. At one point in the last decade, the Royals were among the worst teams in the game. They sat near the bottom of the standings for entire seasons.

But in 2024, they turned it around in a big way behind the MVP caliber production from superstar Bobby Witt Jr. The Royals shockingly surged into the postseason, despite nobody in baseball believing in them. Still, they came up short in the postseason.

Last season was a bit of a step backward, as the Royals missed the postseason. Still, they sat around .500 for most of the season, which would have been a huge accomplishment five years ago.

Injuries destroyed the Royals last season, causing pitchers Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic to miss a lot of the season. Now they're both healthy and ready to dominate this year. Behind the leadership of these two and Witt, the Royals have high hopes for the season.

Bobby Witt Jr. is focused on winning it all this season

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) laugh as they pass each other after the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“That’s the ultimate goal,” Witt said about winning it all, per the Kansas City Star. “It’s not just to get there but it’s to go far in the postseason. So it starts today. But you can’t get there today, so we are just taking it one day at a time.”

This has seemingly been the goal echoed by everybody in spring training camp for the Royals, yet there are still a lot of doubters out there.

Kansas City has the potential to do big things if it can get everybody clicking at the same time.

The aforementioned Ragans and Bubic need to stay healthy. Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino should be able to build on their respective breakout seasons last year. Jac Caglianone should be able to improve on his horrible play last year. And Witt needs to continue to be one of the best players in the game.

If this can happen, the Royals should be able to shock a lot of people. Their team is much better than they're given credit for.

