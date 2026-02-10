Why Royals Fans Should Be Excited About Cole Ragans, 2026 Season

The Kansas City Royals have a lot more talent on their roster than many give them credit for. This talent was on full display as the Royals surged into the postseason in 2024, but their high came crashing back to earth last year, as they missed the postseason.

Still, the Royals are a promising young team that should only get better as time goes on. Baseball is funny, though, as there are many factors from year to year that can cause a team to be more or less successful than they were the season before.

Still, with Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, and Vinnie Pasquantino in the lineup, Royals fans should be ready to go this season. There are multiple other reasons to be excited for the season, too.

CBS Sports' Matt Snyder recently noted that the Royals' pitching staff, especially if they can stay healthy, is a reason for Royals fans to be excited this year.

"Better health in the rotation -- namely Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic -- means the Royals have a real shot at their first AL Central title since 2015," Snyder wrote. "I like the power potential of the offense, too, especially with the fences in Kauffman Stadium being moved in. "

A healthy pitching staff should have Kansas City buzzing

Jul 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ragans, when healthy, is one of the better left handed pitchers in the game. Unfortunately for the Royals, he only made 13 starts last season because of injuries.

With an offseason to get back to full strength, Ragans should be a full go this season, which means he should be primed to bounce back with a Cy Young caliber season. In 2024, Ragans finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting after posting a 3.14 ERA in 32 starts.

Bubic enjoyed his breakout season last year, but his season was also derailed with injuries. Still, Bubic posted an impressive 3.1 WAR in only 20 games. If he can stay healthy for a full season and produce at that same level, he could head for nearly 5.0 WAR in 2026.

If this duo, along with the trio of position players mentioned above, can stay healthy, the Royals are a team to watch in the AL.

