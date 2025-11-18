Insider Reveals Expected Outcome For Royals' Kris Bubic Amid Trade Rumors

Kris Bubic's breakout happened at a highly intriguing time for the Kansas City Royals.

After several years of struggles and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, Bubic made his first career All-Star team this past season, pitching to a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts. But a rotator cuff strain cut his season short at the start of August, and now that he's heading into his walk year, it's tough to gauge his exact value.

The Royals are definitely at least considering a trade for Bubic, as their rotation is a lot deeper than their lineup these days. But whether he's moved or not will come down to his market, and one insider gave an intriguing update on that front on Tuesday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bubic's offers not expected to be substantial enough

May 8, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday that Bubic is generating trade interest around the sport, but because he ended the season on the injured list, which understandably could spook other teams, the left-hander is currently not expected to be moved.

"Teams are trying to pluck some of the Royals' rotation depth, but because of the shoulder injury that prematurely ended Bubic's season, the offers are expected to be too light for Kansas City to bite," Passan wrote.

Even if no team is willing to meet the Royals' asking price right now, things could change moving forward depending on how the rest of the offseason shakes out. Maybe a random team like the Baltimore Orioles will strike out on free-agent pitching, or maybe a big-market power like the New York Mets will see themselves as one more pitcher away after a couple of major signings.

If Bubic stays for the full offseason, he'd be a name to watch at the trade deadline if the Royals were hovering on the edge of contention, much like they were last year.

They decided to keep Seth Lugo around with a new extension and go for a playoff spot then. Would the calculus be different this time around?

More MLB: Royals' Former 1st-Round Pick Could Be Leaving Kansas City This Week