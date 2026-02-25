Royals 23-Year-Old Hints He's Ready for Breakout Season

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone sure has been through a lot in the last year.

Last February, Caglianone was hitting jaw-dropping home runs in big-league spring training, and fans could hardly be more ecstatic for his eventual debut. But when he got to the majors, Caglianone went into an immediate tailspin, batting .157 in his first 62 games against the best pitchers on earth.

Baseball has a way of slapping you across the jaw, but Caglianone seems to have taken everything last year brought him in stride. On Tuesday, after launching his first mammoth home run of the spring, the 23-year-old dropped a lot of bread crumbs about why he believes he can be successful this year.

Caglianone's offseason changes, mental and mechanical

Sep 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

From a mental standpoint, Caglianone reported that he feels much more calm this time around, and isn't fazed by the big names on the other side of the diamond as he tries to earn his job.

“I feel a lot better in game situations,” Caglianone said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “I’m not super amped up in my first Spring Training anymore. There’s a purpose in this, and it’s to get ready for (opening day). Having that in mind -- rather than just geeking out that you’re in big league camp playing with a bunch of big leaguers -- has really been the biggest thing this spring.”

The home run Caglianone hit on Tuesday was the epitome of everything that got Royals fans jazzed about his arrival, as he torched this baseball 460 feet at over 115 mph off the barrel.

But Caglianone also hinted that his plate discipline had improved, pointing to an inside sinker that he took for a borderline strike in Tuesday's game instead of collapsing his front shoulder and jamming himself for an easy out.

“That was one of those takes where last year I’m probably nose-diving into it and breaking my bat,” Caglianone said. “So that’s a win.”

It's still early, but Caglianone is allowing Royals fans to dream on just how far he could climb in only his first full season.