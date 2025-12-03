Royals Could Pursue Former White Sox All-Star To Improve Offense

The Kansas City Royals have some important work to do at the Winter Meetings next week. They know they need to add some offense to boost their lineup.

It would seem that their most likely path is to pursue a trade for a bat, as they have plenty of starting pitching depth and could afford to let an arm go.

Bradford Doolite of ESPN proposed a wild trade idea that would have the Royals making a move with their division rivals, the Chicago White Sox. That proposed deal would send outfielder Luis Robert to Kansas City as the bat they have been looking for.

What It Would Take For Royals To Land Luis Robert?

Aug 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) singles against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Robert has struggled the past two seasons with the White Sox. In 2025, he hit just .223/.297/.364 with 14 home runs, 53 RBI and a .661 OPS. However, he did steal 33 bases.

Perhaps all he needs is a change of scenery. The White Sox are obviously not going to be a contender in 2026, but the Royals still have their sights set on winning in the near future, so playing for a contender could rejuvenate him.

He has struggled with injuries in recent years. However, he still brings power from the right side of the plate, elite speed and solid outfield defense.

The 28-year-old could be just what the Royals are looking for. He has just one year left on his contract, so the Royals may not have to give up too much to land him, especially after a few down seasons.

But he isn’t too far removed from a 38-homer season in 2023, so there is still potential with him and value in his bat, and if the Royals don’t have to give up much to bring him on board, then it might be worth the risk as they try to boost their offense for 2026.

If Robert can return to his 2023 form, he could provide solid protection in the middle of the lineup for Bobby Witt Jr. and give the Royals the power bat they need to bounce back into contention in 2026.

It should be interesting to see what Kansas City will do at the Winter Meetings, but an in-division trade is always possible for this team.

