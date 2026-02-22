Bold Projection for Bobby Witt Jr. Has Royals Fans Buzzing Entering 2026

The Kansas City Royals enter the 2026 season with one clear expectation: a return to the postseason. Finishing two games over .500 last year was not enough for Kansas City, which failed to play in October.

For Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr., the 2025 season was considered a “down” year by his standards. The 25-year-old slashed .295/.351/.501 while leading the league in hits (184) and doubles (47). Most big leaguers would be satisfied with that type of production, but for Witt, it fell short of his expectations.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter compiled a list projecting each MLB team’s home run leader for the 2026 season. For Kansas City, Reuter tabbed Bobby Witt Jr. as the favorite to lead the club in longballs.

How many home runs will Witt hit in 2026?

Sep 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Reuter projected Witt will lead Kansas City in home runs this season with 28. The player choice is not a surprise. It is the projected total that stands out. Twenty-eight feels low for a team-leading mark considering a handful of underlying factors.

Witt is a true five-tool player and one of the best all-around players in the league. He is not specifically known for his power, but he has produced multiple 30-home run seasons.

Another factor to consider is the new dimensions at Kauffman Stadium. For right-handed hitters like Witt, the left-field wall has moved from 356 to 347 feet, creating more opportunities to hit home runs.

With Witt projected to lead the team with 28 home runs, that means sluggers like Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez, who both hit 30-plus home runs in 2025, are projected to regress despite the new dimensions. Reuter has Pasquantino one home run behind Witt, projecting him to finish with 27.

The impact of the new dimensions on the Royals’ home run totals will not be known until the season begins. Kansas City expects an increase in power production this year, while others believe the changes will not make a significant difference.

Nonetheless, this is an encouraging projection for Witt, who is chasing his first MVP award. If he boosts his home run totals in 2026, something that would significantly improve his candidacy, an AL MVP could be within reach for the Royals All-Star.

