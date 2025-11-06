Royals Could Shake Up Lineup By Signing Two-Time Gold Glove Outfielder, Per Insider
The Kansas City Royals took several steps back in 2025, finishing 82-80, and they ultimately fell short of reaching the postseason. While the pitching staff held its own for much of the year, the offense was inconsistent — especially in the outfield. To take the next step toward contention in 2026, the Royals must add more power and balance to their lineup.
Fortunately for Kansas City fans, this offseason’s free agent market is loaded with intriguing options, and one name stands out — Trent Grisham.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand listed 30 free agents that could define the market. Among them was outfielder Trent Grisham, and he listed the Royals as a potential landing spot for the two-time Gold Glove outfielder.
Royals Would Be Solid Fit For Trent Grisham
Grisham is coming off a breakout season with the New York Yankees, slashing .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs, 74 RBI, and an .811 OPS, while also posting 3.5 Wins Above Replacement. Once viewed primarily as a defense-first player, Grisham’s bat came alive in 2025, showing the kind of left-handed power that Kansas City desperately needs in its lineup.
Adding a player like Grisham would check multiple boxes for the Royals. He brings elite defense in center field, having already won two Gold Gloves, and adds much-needed thump from the left side of the plate. Pairing him with Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez, and Maikel Garcia would instantly deepen the lineup and give manager Matt Quatraro more balance.
Of course, this move would require the Royals to step outside their comfort zone financially. The team doesn’t typically hand out big contracts in free agency, but a short-term, high-value deal with opt-outs could make sense for both sides. Grisham would get paid and maintain flexibility, while the Royals could add a legitimate impact bat without a long-term commitment.
Signing a player like Grisham wouldn’t just boost the offense — it would energize the clubhouse and fanbase heading into 2026.
If the Royals truly want to chase a postseason spot next year, adding power and defense in the outfield should be priority No. 1. Grisham fits that mold perfectly — and he just might be the spark that puts Kansas City back in the playoff conversation and potentially even for an American League Central title with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.
More MLB: Royals Assistant Zach Bove Leaving KC For Division Rival's Pitching Coach Job