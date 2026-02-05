Royals Could Target Pitcher One Year Removed From 1.73 ERA Season

The Chicago White Sox on Wednesday agreed to terms with outfielder Austin Hays. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club removed one player to accommodate Hays.

Chicago designated left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson for assignment, leaving him in search of a new team for the 2026 season. It just so happens that the Kansas City Royals are in need of additional left-handed depth in their bullpen.

Bryan Hudson has found success in recent years

Hudson was drafted in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Since making his MLB debut in 2023, the 28-year-old has already played for three different clubs. He is just one year removed from the best season of his career.

In 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Hudson posted a 1.73 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP across 62 1/3 innings. The left-hander was dominant against both left- and right-handed hitters, holding lefties to a .118 batting average and righties to a .143 mark. He quickly became a vital piece to that Brewers bullpen.

Standing at 6-foot-8, Hudson features a five-pitch arsenal that includes a four-seam fastball, sweeper, sinker, cutter and changeup. His deceptive arm angles, paired with an awkward sidearm delivery, make his pitches even more difficult for hitters.

Hudson has dealt with injury flare-ups over the past two seasons. During his phenomenal 2024 campaign, he suffered a left oblique strain. The following year, Hudson was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a lower back strain.

He spent the majority of the 2025 season with the Brewers, but the production was not there. He posted a 4.35 ERA across just 10 1/3 innings, which led to him being designated for assignment by Milwaukee in early August. He later landed with the White Sox and finished the season with a 4.80 ERA across 15 innings.

The Royals are always in the market for left-handed bullpen arms. A player like Hudson has the ability to serve as a valuable piece in the bullpen at a low cost. It would not be surprising if Kansas City took a chance on him, given his 2024 season and the club’s need for left-handed depth.

