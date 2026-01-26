One Outfielder Royals Could Target After Harrison Bader Signs Elsewhere

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that outfielder Harrison Bader has agreed to a two-year, $20.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. Bader had been linked to the Kansas City Royals as a potential free-agent target, but that option is now off the table.

Though Bader was viewed as an option for the Royals, the odds of him landing in Kansas City were slim. Still, he represents another quality outfielder off the free-agent market.

As the list of potential outfield reinforcements continues to shrink, Kansas City still has feasible options.

Signing outfielder Austin Hays

Aug 18, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) runs to first base in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Austin Hays could be a fit for the roster if the Royals decide to make a move. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter has produced several strong offensive seasons and has shown the ability to be a reliable contributor, particularly against left-handed pitching, an area where Kansas City’s current outfield could use a boost.

Over his eight-year career, Hays owns a .262 batting average and a .748 OPS. He has played for three different organizations, providing steady production at each stop.

Hays most recently played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, though he spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. In 380 at-bats during the 2025 season, he slashed .266/.315/.453 with 15 home runs and ranked third on the Reds with 64 RBIs.

His breakout campaign came in 2021, when he finished the season with 22 home runs and 71 RBIs. His best season followed in 2023, as he hit .275 with 16 home runs and earned his first All-Star selection with the Orioles.

In the outfield, Hays is versatile, capable of playing all three positions, possessing a strong arm --something that could appeal to the Royals. He is also a player who would not break the bank when it comes to a contract.

With Bader off the board, the outfield market continues to thin, leaving the Royals with limited options. With Hays emerging as one of the more feasible targets, Kansas City could add a left-handed pitching masher who offers outfield flexibility on a contract the club would not lose sleep over.

