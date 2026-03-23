The Kansas City Royals put together their second straight winning season in 2025, but their lack of offense ultimately knocked them out of playoff contention and sent them to third place in the American League Central.

However, their offseason was productive. They signed Lane Thomas to a one-year contract and traded for Isaac Collins, Nick Mears and Matt Strahm.

Their offense looks to be much improved after a disasppointing year in 2025. The Royals have a lot to look forward to in 2026. Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com made a few bold predictions ahead of the 2026 season, one of which was that the Royals will actually win the American League Central.

Royals could pull of surprising feat

Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (9) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

"They're going to do it with an un-Royals-like, power-packed home performance in the new-look Kauffman Stadium, with Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and breakout star Jac Caglianone all bashing north of 30 home runs," Castrovince predicted.

"Cole Ragans’ health is, ultimately, the key to this prediction actually coming true. And if it does, that’s a significant shakeup right there."

The offense needs to improve for this to happen, but with Kauffman Stadium having undergone a few changes lately, the offense could be in a much better place in terms of power.

Ragans also missed significant time in 2025. But if he stays healthy, then the Royals have a true ace leading the rotation. They'll also need Seth Lugo to stay off the injured list.

But if the offense improves like expected and the starting rotation stays healthy, the Royals could be a significant threat to win the AL Central in 2026. The division isn't exactly the strongest in Major League Baseball, and while it has produced at least two playoff teams in the last two seasons, it's not a powerhouse by any means.

This could lead to the Royals ultimately pulling off a bit of a surprise. The Detroit Tigers might be the favorites to win the division, but they also will have to watch out for the Royals after Kansas City's busy offseason.

The Royals have a lot to look forward to entering 2026, and they'll be an interesting team to watch in a weaker AL Central. The division is wide-open, and the time for the Royals to strike is now after finishing 2025 on a disappointing note.

A lot needs to go right for them, but if things go according to plan, the Royals shouldn't be counted out.