Royals’ Former First-Round Pick Generating Buzz Ahead of Spring Training

Spring training has officially arrived, and the Kansas City Royals are preparing for a productive stretch in Surprise, Arizona. The upcoming season carries high expectations, as Kansas City enters the year with a legitimate chance to contend for the American League Central title.

General manager J.J. Picollo was active this offseason in an effort to position the club for success entering 2026. While the Royals made several moves, it is clear they will rely heavily on key contributors to step forward and deliver results.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN compiled a list highlighting one player from each team to watch this spring. For Kansas City, the selection is a player who carries significant expectations entering the upcoming season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

All eyes will be on Jac Caglianone

Sep 3, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jac Caglianone (14) gets ready to bat during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Gonzalez highlighted Jac Caglianone as the Royals’ player to watch as they navigate spring training. The 2024 No. 6 overall pick got off to a fast yet hectic start to his professional career, creating the expectations he now carries into the season.

All eyes have been on Caglianone since he was drafted, and for good reason. He made an immediate impact upon reaching the minors, quickly advancing through Double- and Triple-A while dominating pitchers and launching towering home runs. That performance ultimately forced Kansas City’s hand and led to a promotion. However, his production did not translate at the same level in the majors.

Gonzalez pointed to the struggles the 23-year-old experienced during his first season in the majors. In 232 plate appearances, he slashed .157/.237/.295, which wasn't the level of production expected after his call-up.

The pressure was evident for Caglianone, who was widely viewed as the bat capable of elevating the Royals’ lineup. Although the overall numbers were not there, he still flashed his power in the majors, including a 466-foot home run that left the bat at 110.8 mph. It marked the longest home run by a Royals rookie in the Statcast era.

This upcoming spring will allow Caglianone time to settle in and find his groove. It will be a significant year for the young right fielder, and if it goes well, he could make a major impact on the Royals and become a driving force in a postseason push.

More MLB: Royals Have Hidden Gem in Bullpen Waiting to Break Out