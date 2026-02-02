Royals Owner Hints at One More Move with Spring Training Close

The Kansas City Royals are mostly set heading into 2026. The roster appears to be in much better shape than it was at the end of 2025. They've added two bats, Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas, as well as two relief pitchers in Nick Mears and Matt Strahm. It remains to be seen if the Royals are planning to do anything else this offseason with spring training approaching.

However, owner John Sherman suggests that general manager J.J. Picollo may not be done just yet, and he hinted at what the Royals' next move might be if they decide to add more talent.

Royals may not be done just yet

Mar 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman prior to a game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I know J.J. has a couple of objectives. I can’t tell you, depending upon the day, whether those opportunities are narrower or wider. If he could add another bat, I think he’d do it," Sherman said

The Royals have already added two bats, and their offense looks a lot better than at did at the end of 2025. It was ultimately the offense that sunk them last season. But it would appear that they may not be done just yet.

A lot of the big names in free agency have come off the board, including Eugenio Suarez and Harrison Bader. The Royals could make a small move and bring back outfielder Randal Grichuk for another year. There are also options such as Alex Verdugo, Starling Marte and Miguel Andujar.

If they don't do it via free agency though, the options are also limited on the trade front. They have had interest in St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan, according to John Denton of MLB.com. It just depends on whether or not the Royals are willing to meet the Cardinals' high asking price.

But that might be their best option at this point if they want to add another bat. Donovan could take over for Jonathan India at second base or possibly even become an everyday outfielder. The Royals could still use some help in that area of the roster.

There is still time left for Kansas City to do something, but based on Sherman's comments, they aren't done just yet. There could still be a move or two made as they try to build for 2026.

