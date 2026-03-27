Royals Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher and Injury Report

Baseball is officially back, and the Kansas City Royals open their season in Atlanta against the Braves. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT at Truist Park.

After a busy offseason focused on improving upon last year and addressing areas that held them back, the Royals are looking to start the season on a high note. Kansas City made multiple moves to help bolster the roster.

As Opening Day approached, many wondered what the Royals’ lineup would look like. On Friday, the Royals released their lineup, and it's safe to say it looks different from last year.

Kansas City Royals lineup against Atlanta Braves

Feb 25, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Lane Thomas against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. 3B Maikel Garcia

2. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

3. CF Lane Thomas

4. C Salvador Perez

5. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino

6. RF Starling Marte

7. 2B Jonathan India

8. LF Isaac Collins

9. DH Carter Jensen

There are a handful of things that stand out with this lineup. The first is Vinnie Pasquantino not being in his usual three-hole spot. New to Kansas City, Lane Thomas is not only starting in center field over Kyle Isbel, but is also slotted into the three hole.

Another thing to note is Starling Marte getting the start in right field over Jac Caglianone. Given the pitching matchup, this is not as surprising. Caglianone has been widely regarded around the league as a potential breakout candidate. While he technically hit better against left-handers last season, his slash line against southpaws was just .180/.254/.377.

Carter Jensen gets his first Opening Day start as he slides into the DH spot. After an impressive debut month last season, he is viewed as a frontrunner for the AL Rookie of the Year Award this season.

Cole Ragans vs. Chris Sale

Jun 5, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Cole Ragans gets the start for Kansas City tonight. After missing the majority of the 2025 season due to a left groin strain and a left rotator cuff strain, he was limited to 13 starts. This season will be a big one for Ragans. If he can stay healthy, he has the ability to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the AL.

For the Braves, left-hander Chris Sale gets the start. Sale held left-handed hitters to a .163 average last season, which helps explain the lineup. The 36-year-old is entering his 16th season in the majors, and with an impressive track record, the Royals will look to get to him early.

Injured Royals

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Royals have a handful of players starting the season on the injured list. Second baseman Michael Massey is dealing with a calf injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list. Starting pitchers James McArthur (elbow) and Stephen Kolek (oblique) are beginning the season on the 15-day injured list.

Another starting pitcher, Asa Lacy, underwent Tommy John surgery, while Alec Marsh is on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury.