Royals’ Stephen Kolek Could Earn Bigger Role in Starting Rotation
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The Kansas City Royals dropped Game 1 of their series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, falling 6-5. In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," host Joel Penfield breaks down the loss and discusses the Royals’ pitching situation as the season continues.
Stephen Kolek’s quality start streak with Kansas City came to an end Tuesday. Penfield discusses whether Kolek could still earn a bigger role in the Royals’ rotation moving forward.
Noah Cameron has not shown the same effectiveness he displayed during his rookie campaign last season, which could shake things up if Kolek continues to show his reliability. Along with Cole Ragans dealing with injuries, the Royals may have a decision to make between Kolek and Cameron if Cameron continues to struggle.
Penfield also brings up Daniel Lynch IV and the breakout success he has found this season while thriving in his reliever role. He also discusses how young hitters such as Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone have been performing at the plate.
Bobby Witt Jr. has been highly productive so far this season, and Penfield breaks down his elite play both at the plate and at shortstop. He also discusses how Vinnie Pasquantino is beginning to show signs of heating up at the plate as well.
All of this and more can be found on the newest episode of "One Royal Way" on Kansas City Sports Network.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn