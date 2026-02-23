Kansas City Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco was hit in the head by a 90 mph pitch during a spring training game Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the incident occurred in the seventh inning. Blanco fell to the ground after being struck, but walked off the field on his own, accompanied by a trainer.

Blanco’s ability to walk off the field under his own power after being struck squarely on the helmet was an encouraging sign, and Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that the outfielder is progressing well as he continues to be monitored following the incident.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Blanco avoids serious injury after being hit in the head

May 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Dairon Blanco (44) hits an RBI double in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Per Rogers on X, “Quatraro says Blanco doesn’t have a full concussion but will be taking it easy the next few days with light activity inside. He’ll continue to be evaluated by the medical staff.”

Blanco appears to have caught a break by avoiding a full concussion. Being hit by a pitch, especially in the head, can be a frightening situation with potentially severe consequences. For now, it is encouraging news that Blanco’s injury does not appear to be serious.

The 32-year-old has dealt with injuries during spring training before. Last camp, Blanco missed significant time because of right Achilles tendinopathy, which sidelined him for much of the early portion of the season. He was not reinstated until mid-May.

Unfortunately for the Royals, it has not been long since another player was struck in the head by a pitch. In late March of last season, Jonathan India was hit square on the left side of his helmet by a 98.9 mph cutter from Emmanuel Clase.

Like Blanco, India managed to leave the field on his own, a positive sign at the time, even though the moment itself was still unsettling.

The hope is that the next few days go smoothly for Blanco and that he can return to the field sooner rather than later. He appears to have avoided a much more serious injury, and if his recovery continues on this path, he should be able to get back in the box this spring as he prepares for the 2026 season.

More MLB: Royals Hit Jackpot With $57.5 Million Offseason Maikel Garcia Deal