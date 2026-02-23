Royals Hit Jackpot With $57.5 Million Offseason Maikel Garcia Deal

In 2023, the Kansas City Royals were one of the worst teams in baseball. But they quickly rose up the American League standings in 2024 because of a breakout season from Bobby Witt Jr., among others. This surge led them to the postseason, but in 2025, injuries crushed them and caused them to finish below .500 and on the outside of the postseason.

This offseason, the Royals have taken a few steps in the right direction. But the biggest step they've taken is getting healthy, as Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic are both ready to go this season. Still, that doesn't mean the other moves made this winter weren't impactful. In fact, the Royals may have moved the needle with their offseason decisions.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared some high praise for the Royals offseason and listed the Maikel Garcia contract extension as the team's best move of the winter. Garcia signed a five-year, $57.5 million deal with the Royals in December.

Maikel Garcia's extension was the best move of the Royals offseason

Feb 20, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) on deck for the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"A five-year, $57.7 million extension for Maikel García locks in his entire arbitration window and could stretch into what would have been his first two free agency years if a 2031 club option is exercised. After a 5.8-WAR breakout season in 2025, that could end up being a team-friendly price tag," Reuter wrote. "Giving up middle relievers Angel Zerpa and Jonathan Bowlan to add Isaac Collins and Matt Strahm was stellar work by the Kansas City front office, but did they do enough outside those trades to move the needle?"

The Royals have seemingly gotten good at signing their stars early. They did so with Witt, which has him under team control through the 2037 season. Now they have Garcia under team control through the 2031 season.

This gives the team a lot more stability and flexibility with their money going forward. They have two of their stars locked up under affordable contracts for five years, at the least. As a result, they can make more moves instead of worrying about losing their best players in free agency.

It was an under the radar move, but it's certainly one that deserves some praise.

