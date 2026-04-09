Royals Pitcher Dodges Injury Scare After Line Drive to Hand

The Kansas City Royals rotation last season was plagued by injuries, as every pitcher in the Opening Day rotation dealt with some type of injury during the 2025 season. It was a breath of fresh air entering this year with a fully healthy rotation.

Left-hander Cole Ragans gave everyone a scare during the Royals’ 10-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. In the first inning, Ragans looked sharp, striking out the first two batters he faced.

Then Guardians third baseman José Ramírez came to the plate and, on an 0-2 count, hit a comebacker at 92 mph that struck Ragans in his left hand. Ragans attempted to make the play but was unsuccessful, and trainers came out to check on him.

While he remained in the game, he quickly walked a batter and then allowed an RBI double, prompting manager Matt Quatraro to pull him.

Ragans avoided serious injury

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) leaves the field after being injured during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Many were left waiting for updates regarding Ragans. That changed when Anne Rogers reported that Ragans exited the game with a left thumb contusion. She later provided additional details following the game.

Rogers said it sounded like the Royals “avoided the worst” when it came to the southpaw’s thumb contusion and that it was too stiff for him to continue pitching. Ragans said he “should be good,” per Rogers.

This is significant not only for Kansas City, but for Ragans as well. After missing the majority of the 2025 season due to a rotator cuff strain and a groin strain, he used the offseason to fully heal so he could enter this season feeling his best.

Ragans turned down the opportunity to pitch in this year’s World Baseball Classic to focus on his health and the season.

This was a scary moment for the Royals, who are relying on Ragans to serve as the anchor of their pitching rotation. After his impressive 2024 season, he showed his potential, and following an injury-plagued 2025, he is aiming to return to that 2024 form this year.

When fully healthy, the Royals have the chance to have one of the most dominant rotations in the American League, and keeping Ragans off the injured list and on the mound is key.