Royals Prospect Eyeing Potential Role With Strong Spring Performance

The Kansas City Royals have plenty to look forward to in the 2026 season. The club made several notable additions during the offseason and is counting on continued development from some of its young players. But one prospect, in particular, has begun to draw attention this spring training.

Luinder Avila broke onto the scene during his MLB debut out of the bullpen in 2025. Although his sample size was limited to just 14 innings, he impressed with what he showed at the big league level. He posted a 1.29 ERA and showcased his strikeout ability, recording 16 punchouts.

With Avila’s stint last season paired with a strong showing in camp this spring, he could find himself in an expanded role entering the 2026 season.

Avila could carve out a role in the bullpen this season

Aug 13, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Luinder Avila (58) makes his MLB debut during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium.

Avila is primarily known as a starter, and the odds of him making the rotation are slim given Kansas City’s depth in that area. However, the possibility of him finding his way back into the bullpen is far from unrealistic. Anne Rogers of MLB.com recently discussed the potential role Avila could have this season.

“But the prevailing thought is that he could make the team out of the bullpen again, as a multi-inning reliever who could work up to more as he proves himself on the mound,” Rogers said.

The 24-year-old has plenty to offer on the mound. He features a hard sinker that sits near 96 mph, along with a four-seam fastball in the same velocity range. The hard-throwing right-hander also boasts a sharp curveball that, as Rogers noted, generated a 48.8% whiff rate during his 2025 stint in the majors.

It was also announced that Avila will pitch for Team Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The opportunity provides another stage for him to showcase his ability and further demonstrate the kind of impact he could make for the Royals this season.

Avila has significant long-term potential, and Royals manager Matt Quatraro sees it as well. Quatraro said he believes Avila has the upside of a future front-of-the-rotation starter. That kind of praise from a manager carries weight and speaks to how highly Kansas City views him.

The Royals bullpen could certainly benefit from an arm like Avila. Although his sample size was limited last season, he capitalized on his opportunity in the majors and continues to impress this spring. He is a player worth monitoring closely as the season approaches.