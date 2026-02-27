Young Royals Sluggers Making Early Impact During Spring Training

The Kansas City Royals used the offseason to try to bolster their lineup in an effort to improve offensively. They made notable moves, including trading for Isaac Collins and signing Lane Thomas in free agency, but did not make the blockbuster addition many fans were hoping for.

It was clear before the season that the Royals were banking on development from a couple of key young players to help the lineup produce more. Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen are two players Kansas City is counting on to make an impact in 2026.

So far this spring training, both Caglianone and Jensen have looked comfortable and appear to be gearing up for a successful season.

Caglianone and Jensen have swung the bat well so far this spring

Feb 20, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) and right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) in the dugout prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After being called up to the big leagues in early June 2025, Caglianone struggled at the plate, slashing .157/.237/.295 over 210 at-bats. Whether the pressure was fair or not, it was there when he received the call, as many believed he could provide a spark for a struggling Royals offense.

Now, he has the opportunity to reset with a fresh slate and a clear mind entering the upcoming season. That mindset is already evident through the first stretch of Cactus League play, as he has shown more consistency at the plate along with the power that makes him such an intriguing bat.

Caglianone launched his first home run of camp 460 feet. He most recently went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in a spring game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, highlighted by a jaw-dropping double that left his bat at 120 mph.

Things unfolded differently for Jensen, who was called up during the final month of the 2025 regular season, limiting the pressure during his stint. He found early success, slashing .300/.391/.550 over 60 at-bats.

Like Caglianone, Jensen has shown early success this spring. He recently hit his first home run of camp and went 3-for-3 in the same game against the Diamondbacks. During his debut month in 2025, his ability to adjust to big league pitching stood out, and that same approach has been on display again this spring.

Caglianone will have an opportunity to showcase his development on a larger stage before Opening Day, as he is set to represent Team Italy in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Jensen and Caglianone have opened camp on a strong note this spring. If their development progresses as the Royals expect, both could play key roles in Kansas City’s lineup in 2026.