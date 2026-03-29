Royals' Rotation Delivers Strong First Series to Open 2026 Season

The Kansas City Royals wrapped up their first series of the 2026 season Sunday with a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Despite dropping their first two games, they head back to Kansas City as they prepare to face the Minnesota Twins in their first home series of the season.

The first two games in Atlanta were frustrating losses for Kansas City, with Saturday’s defeat coming in heartbreaking fashion. The Royals held a two-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning before falling on a walk-off grand slam by Braves designated hitter Dominic Smith.

One thing that stood out for Kansas City in Atlanta was its rotation, which delivered back-to-back strong outings.

Royals rotation stands out in opening series

Mar 28, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Kansas City’s starting pitchers left Atlanta with a combined 2.20 ERA, anchored by standout performances from Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, who each worked six scoreless innings.

Cole Ragans was the outlier, as the Opening Day starter got off to a slow start. In the season opener, Ragans allowed four earned runs on three home runs and four walks over four innings, throwing 90 pitches in a 6-0 loss.

The next day, Michael Wacha delivered a gem for Kansas City, tossing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Manager Matt Quatraro pulled him after the sixth inning as his pitch count reached 80.

Unfortunately for Wacha, he did not earn the win. Closer Carlos Estévez entered in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run lead but allowed six runs, capped by a walk-off grand slam by Smith.

Kansas City’s win Sunday was led by Seth Lugo and his nine-pitch arsenal. Lugo tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks on 77 pitches. With support from the Royals’ offense, which drove in four runs, and the bullpen, Lugo left Atlanta with the win.

Wacha and Lugo were bright spots for Kansas City as it opens the season 1-2. With two pitchers yet to make their season debuts, the rotation is already off to a strong start.

The Royals head back to Kansas City for their home opener, starting with Kris Bubic on Monday, followed by Noah Cameron’s first outing. Cole Ragans will then take the mound, looking to bounce back from his Opening Day loss.