Tragedy struck the Kansas City Royals community on Saturday as former World Series champion outfielder Terrance Gore died at age 34.

Gore's wife, Britney, posted on social media that her husband passed away after what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure.

Omaha Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro was one of the first to share the news of Gore's passing on Saturday morning.

"RIP Terrance. You were a light in a world full of dark," Cordaro wrote in a tribute on X.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Gore's Royals tenure, legacy in Kansas City

Jun 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Terrance Gore (0) steals second base against Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/Imagn Images | Peter G. Aiken

A member of the Royals for parts of five seasons, Gore had a unique major league career, but one that saw him take part in lots of memorable games throughout recent baseball history. He was one of the most prolific pinch-runners in the sport, and he found his way onto not just one, but two World Series winners.

For the 2014 and 2015 Royals, Gore played in eight playoff games, scored two runs, and stole four bases while only being thrown out once. He was on the postseason roster throughout both seasons, but appeared in only one World Series game.

Gore was traded from the Royals to the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations in August of 2018. He briefly returned for part of the 2019 season, then was designated for assignment in July. Gore later went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets in regular-season action.

Gore was also on the playoff roster for the 2021 Atlanta Braves, pinch-running in Game 2 of that year's National League Division Series and receiving his second World Series ring when Atlanta took down the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic.

The most unbelievable stat about Gore's major league career will always be this: 16 hits, 48 stolen bases when combining the regular season and playoffs. It's rare that a player can be such a prolific runner that he doesn't need to provide offensive impact to keep a roster spot, and in the biggest games, Gore was that player.

Gore is survived by his wife Britney Gore, and their three children, Zane, Skylyn, and Camden Gore.

More MLB: Royals' Seth Lugo Reveals Bounceback Plan After Dismal Slump