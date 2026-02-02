Vinnie Pasquantino Offers Honest Thoughts on $11M Royals Extension

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will let the world in on anything he's thinking, and his contract situation was certainly a topic of discussion in recent weeks.

After failing to come to an agreement before the deadline earlier this month, it appeared the Royals and Pasquantino were headed for an arbitration hearing. But on Friday, as multiple outlets reported, the 28-year-old slugger agreed to a two-year, $11 million extension that will keep him from hitting arbitration both this year and next.

Was the deal fair? Are there any feelings still lingering about the negotiation process on either side? Pasquantino pulled back the curtain over the weekend.

Here was Pasquantino's reaction to extension

During Royals Rally at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Pasquantino judged the extension to be fair value for both parties involved, acknowledging that he could be selling himself short on next year's salary if he performs how he believes he can.

“I think both sides are taking on some risk. I think both sides understand the value here," Pasquantino said, per Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star.

Pasquantino and the Royals were $500,000 apart upon filing for arbitration, as the slugger wanted $4.5 million and Kansas City believed he was worth $4 million. In essence, the two sides took the gamble on his value coming in at just under $7 million next year.

To Pasquantino, it seemed that actually going through arbitration was something nothing really could have prepared him for, even knowing all that he did about the process.

“You get told ‘it’s a business, it’s a business, it’s a business,’ and you try to take the emotions out of it. However, you’re talking about an individual salary, and when you are that individual, it makes it a little bit more personal," Pasquantino said with a laugh.

"As un-personal as it is, because it’s just math and looking at a value and determining what that value is.”

At the end of the day, the Royals have their first baseman locked in, which he was slated to be for the next three seasons anyway. There seem to be no lingering hard feelings, and all can now concentrate on avenging last season's disappointment and making it back to the playoffs.

