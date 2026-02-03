Carlos Beltrán Chooses Hall of Fame Plaque Cap — And It’s Not the Royals

Two weeks ago, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced that two new members would be joining them this coming summer. Legendary center fielders Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltran were elected by the Baseball Writers' Association. Beltran is a name that Kansas City Royals fans will recognize.

The nine-time All-Star began his career with the Royals in 1998. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1999 and was with the team until 2004, when he was traded to the Houston Astros.

Beltran has made his pick which cap he will wear on his Hall of Fame plaque. Unfortunately, he did not pick the Royals, but he will be acknowledging them in some way.

Beltran's HOF plaque choice

Sep 13, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Former New York Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran hits during the Mets Alumni Game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Every team I played for shaped my journey, and I’m grateful to all of them. With the Mets, I experienced my greatest individual growth and success. I’m honored that my Hall of Fame plaque will feature the Mets logo, and I’m proud that every team I played for will be listed on the plaque," Beltran said.

After his brief stint with the Astros, Beltran played parts of seven seasons in New York, guiding the Mets to the NLCS in 2006. In all but one season with the Mets, Beltran was an All-Star.

Royals' fans might be a little bummed out that Beltran didn't choose to represent the team on his Hall of Fame plaque. He had several great career moments in Kansas City and was one of their best players for many years.

Unfortunately, the Royals didn't have any success while he was there, and he was traded to Houston in '04 to be a part of the pennant race. He finished his career with the Astros, winning his first and only World Series title.

Still, Beltran was one of the finest players to ever wear the Royals' uniform, even though he never tasted the postseason while in Kansas City. He would have been just the second player to wear a Royals' cap into Cooperstown, joining franchise legend George Brett.

However, he ultimately chose the Mets instead, but he'll at least be honoring the Royals by having them listed on his plaque, and this decision doesn't take away from everything he accomplished while in Kansas City.

