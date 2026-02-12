Royals Young Slugger Not Included in Projected Opening Day Lineup

The 2026 MLB season is here. With teams reporting to spring training, Opening Day is right around the corner. The Kansas City Royals are seeking increased offensive production this season as they aim to make a postseason push.

For Kansas City, the lineup will look a little different in 2026 after the club added a few new faces to complement its established core of Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez. But what exactly will that lineup look like on Opening Day?

MLB.com released its projected Opening Day lineups for all 30 teams. In the Royals' projection, one player is noticeably absent.

Jac Caglianone is nowhere to be found in the projected lineup

Jac Caglianone was not included in the projected lineup, either in right field or at designated hitter. The absence could surprise many Royals fans, as Caglianone has generated significant buzz in Kansas City since being selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Caglianone dominated in the minor leagues, but his production did not translate after his promotion to the majors, as he slashed .157/.237/.295 in 210 at-bats while also dealing with a left hamstring strain in late July. He enters this season looking to bounce back, showcase his power and improve his consistency in hopes of becoming a key contributor in the lineup.

Chris Sale is set to start on Opening Day for the Atlanta Braves against the Royals. With the left-hander on the mound, the projected lineup features newcomer Lane Thomas in right field. Thomas has performed well against left-handed pitching in the past, including a .302 average in 126 at-bats against southpaws in 2024. Still, his spot in right field is not what will catch fans off guard.

What may raise eyebrows is who is projected to hit in front of Thomas. Carter Jensen is slated to serve as the designated hitter on Opening Day. Jensen impressed during his debut month in 2025, slashing .300/.391/.550 and emerging as a potential 2026 American League Rookie of the Year candidate. While the sample size was limited, he showcased his offensive upside and adjusted well to major league pitching.

Both Jensen and Caglianone hit left-handed, yet the projection gives Jensen the edge despite a left-hander on the mound. MLB.com noted it would not be surprising if a right-handed hitter ultimately fills that spot because of the matchup, which would leave open the possibility that neither Jensen nor Caglianone starts Opening Day.

