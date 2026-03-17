Vinnie Pasquantino Makes Royals Proud With Team Italy Leadership

Vinnie Pasquantino's run with Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic may be over, but it was magical while it lasted.

Before embarking on his fifth season with the Kansas City Royals, Pasquantino got to wear the captain's "C" for the Italians, and helped guide them on an unexpected, magical trip to the tournament semifinals. That trip ended on Monday night, as Italy fell 4-2 to Team Venezuela in Miami.

What their Royals and their fans saw from Pasquantino in this tournament goes far beyond the excellence of him and the rest of Team Italy on the diamond. They saw true leadership, the type of player they should feel fortunate to have in town and do their best to keep from ever walking out the door.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Pasquantino shows true colors throughout WBC

Mar 11, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates after defeating Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

After the game, Pasquantino made the classy gesture of thanking all the Italian-born players on the squad, recognizing the responsibility he had as a steward of the game and a guest in Team Italy's uniform as an American-born player.

"Without them opening their arms to Italian-Americans, this doesn't happen,” Pasquantino said, per Michael Clair of MLB.com. “I just told them, I'm so grateful for them. I'm so blessed that they've come into my life, that they opened their arms to a lot of us that just wanted to represent the country the right way, and they were amazing. For me, it's just trying to show them how much we appreciate them for bringing us in, and we want to do the same back to them.”

Sure, Pasquantino was responsible for bringing the espresso machine that went viral in the dugout when the Italian squad hit home runs. But he has much bigger future gestures in mind to help with the growth of Italian baseball.

“I’ve been to Italy once and that’s not enough,” Pasquantino said, per Clair. “If I really want to make an impact, I’ve got to get out there – and it will be a lot easier with Francisco at the helm, with [FIBS president] Marco Mazzieri at the helm, with Ned [Colletti] at the helm – and do camps or whatever it may be out in Italy.”

As the regular season approaches in Kansas City, the Royals have to be proud of the character Pasquantino displayed all month -- and fortunate to have him on their side.