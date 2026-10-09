One Offseason Mistake the Royals Cannot Afford to Repeat

The Kansas City Royals have some big decisions to make entering the offseason. Coming off a disappointing 69-93 season, the Royals have several holes across the roster that need to be filled.

While injuries played a role in Kansas City's disappointing season, there are still underlying issues surrounding the organization. The pitching staff struggled, and the Royals have already made coaching changes. However, there is one mistake they cannot afford to repeat.

The Royals cannot afford to strike out when it comes to bolstering their outfield. This position group has haunted the roster over the past couple of seasons, and the search for help needs to end sooner rather than later. With Jac Caglianone emerging in right field, the foundation is there.

Kansas City traded for Isaac Collins after he put together an impressive rookie campaign in 2025. While the move initially looked like a solid addition, things did not go as planned. Collins slashed .213/.320/.321 in 442 at-bats this season. He also struggled defensively, finishing the year with minus-2 Outs Above Average.

Then there is center field, where Kyle Isbel's job is very much in jeopardy. While Isbel is a solid defensive presence, his glove does not make up for his lack of offensive production. The 29-year-old slashed .224/.268/.323 in 294 at-bats this season.

Caglianone's breakout season was the bright spot for the Royals' outfield offensively. Even then, he spent some time at first base while Vinnie Pasquantino dealt with injuries, leaving the outfield in a vulnerable position offensively.

Kansas City needs to address the void in its outfield. The Royals cannot afford to miss on another addition, especially with this position group remaining a weakness for multiple seasons.