Insider Links Royals To Twins Two-Time All-Star In Trade Speculation

After earning an American League Wild Card spot in 2024, the Kansas City Royals fell flat in 2025, going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the AL Central while also missing the playoffs.

The offense was the main issue for this team, especially the outfield, and they’ll need to make some moves to ensure they get better production from their outfield. Since they aren’t going to be in on any of the top free agent hitters, they’ll likely look to make a trade.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed Byron Buxton as a top trade candidate and had the Royals as a potential fit.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google

How Royals Can Land Byron Buxton From Minnesota Twins

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts to his home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Buxton put together a very strong season with the Twins this year, hitting .264/.327/.551 with 35 home runs, 83 RBI, a 4.9 WAR, 24 stolen bases and an .878 OPS. He has years of club control, so it will take a significant haul to land him.

Fortunately, the Royals have a lot of young, cost controlled pitching depth that they can trade from in order to make a deal happen. The Twins are in rebuild mode, so that makes a Buxton trade possible, but they’ll likely want some of that pitching in exchange for the former All-Star.

Trades within the same division aren’t typically very common, but Buxton might be exactly what the Royals are looking for. He’s a five-tool player that has finally put together some solid seasons and become a superstar at the Major League level.

The 31-year-old could significantly bolster the Royals lineup and give Bobby Witt Jr. some protection as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season and return to the playoffs in 2026.

The Royals have their sights set on contending now and should look into making trades for key bats to give themselves a boost offensively.

Buxton could play center field for the Royals and allow them a little more flexibility in the outfield. They could also boost their outfield production and get themselves back on the map in 2026.

The Winter Meetings are coming up, and this should be a crucial time for the Royals as deals start to happen. They need help, and Buxton can provide them with it.

More MLB: Royals Still Viewed As Strong Trade Fit For Cardinals All-Star