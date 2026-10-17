Royals Broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre Discusses 2026 Season: One Royal Way

Kansas City Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre joined Joel Penfield on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” to discuss the disappointing 2026 season, player development and several players who stood out this year.

Lefebvre recently completed his 28th season calling Royals games. He reflected on a frustrating year marked by offensive inconsistency, bullpen struggles and pitching injuries. Despite how the season unfolded, the broadcaster highlighted several positives that could help Kansas City moving forward.

One of the biggest storylines of the season was Noah Cameron’s development and turnaround during his sophomore campaign. Lefebvre highlighted Cameron’s ability to handle adversity, noting that the left-hander’s response to challenges could help the Royals better evaluate his long-term potential.

Penfield and Lefebvre also discussed catcher Carter Jensen’s rookie season. They highlighted Jensen’s approach at the plate and his ability to adjust and bounce back from challenges. The rookie’s willingness to embrace different roles in the lineup was also discussed, making him an intriguing piece of the Royals’ future.

The conversation continued with another young talent, Jac Caglianone. Penfield and Lefebvre discussed the progress he showed throughout the season, with Lefebvre emphasizing the importance of evaluating a young player’s overall development rather than focusing solely on short-term results.

When discussing Kansas City’s 2026 season, Michael Wacha’s contributions cannot be overlooked. Lefebvre highlighted the veteran’s reliability and experience, which played a key role in providing stability to the Royals’ rotation despite numerous pitching injuries.

These topics and more were covered in an entertaining episode of “One Royal Way,” featuring Ryan Lefebvre, a longtime broadcaster and key member of the Royals family.