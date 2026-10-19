Royals Could Reunite With Luke Weaver in Bullpen Trade This Offseason

As the offseason progresses, so do the trade talks. It is clear what the Kansas City Royals need to address ahead of the 2027 season. Given how the pitching staff performed this year, particularly the bullpen, there is plenty of work to be done.

The Royals had little to rely on in the bullpen, which finished the season with a 5.07 ERA, the second-highest mark in Major League Baseball, according to FanGraphs. Improving the bullpen is a necessity if Kansas City hopes to return to contention.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller outlined a potential trade for each of MLB’s 30 teams. Unsurprisingly, Miller identified a trade for a relief pitcher as a likely move for the Royals.

“The Royals could decide to blow things up, with either one or two years of team control remaining on a bunch of core players. However, it's more likely they'll make a concerted effort to win another World Series in 2027 and/or 2028. And in order to do so, improving a bullpen that had an MLB-worst 5.10 FIP and near-worst 5.07 ERA is a must,” Miller said.

Along with this, a player was named as a prime target, one who would be returning to Kansas City for his second stint with the Royals if the trade were to happen.

Luke Weaver has been tied to Kansas City

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luke Weaver (18) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver is coming off his 11th major league season. Throughout his career, he has played for eight different teams, including the Royals in 2022. However, Weaver’s first stint in Kansas City was brief, as he logged just 19 1/3 innings with the team.

It hasn’t been long since Weaver transitioned into a reliever. In 2024, with the New York Yankees, the right-hander showed what he could do out of the bullpen and emerged as a dominant high-leverage option. He posted a 2.89 ERA across 84 innings, recording 103 strikeouts and a 0.93 WHIP.

Weaver relies on three primary pitches, which have served him well in recent seasons. Those being a four-seam fastball, changeup and cutter.

With the elite ride on his fastball paired with a devastating changeup, Weaver’s underlying metrics from 2026 back up his dominance as a reliever. The right-hander finished with a 34.8% chase rate, 30.3% whiff rate and 27.3% strikeout rate, according to Statcast. He also showed an ability to throw strikes and limit walks, posting a 6.7% walk rate.

Weaver fits the Royals’ needs, providing an arm that thrives in high-leverage situations. That was something Kansas City lacked in its bullpen this year. With the Royals expected to be aggressive this offseason, Weaver would be a player worth shopping for.