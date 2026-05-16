Royals Injury Update: Late-Inning Relief Group Dealt Another Blow

The Kansas City Royals dropped the first game of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals in heartbreaking fashion Friday, falling 5-4 in extra innings.

Following the loss, Kansas City announced roster moves Saturday. The Royals placed left-handed reliever Matt Strahm on the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation.

Strahm entered the bottom of the ninth inning Friday. During his at-bat against José Fermín, the southpaw threw a high cutter on a 3-1 count that missed for a walk. After the pitch, he appeared to be dealing with some discomfort.

Kansas City’s training staff and coaching staff came out to check on him, and after a conversation, Strahm remained in the game.

He retired one more batter before being removed. He finished with two-thirds of an inning pitched, allowing one hit and one walk while recording one strikeout.

Matt Strahm's performance so far this season

Apr 24, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm (25) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Kansas City acquired Strahm from the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason in exchange for right-hander Jonathan Bowlan.

So far this season, Strahm has logged 16 1/3 innings for the Royals and posted a 3.86 ERA with 17 strikeouts. One area where hitters have struggled against him is finding the sweet spot on the barrel. He owns a 4.3% barrel rate, according to Statcast.

This is the second arm in Kansas City’s bullpen to land on the injured list this season. More specifically, it is another major hit to the Royals’ late-inning relief group, with Carlos Estévez still working his way back to the mound.

Along with placing Strahm on the injured list, the Royals reinstated left-hander Bailey Falter from the injured list after he completed his rehab assignment.

This is another setback for Kansas City, especially for a bullpen that has struggled throughout the season. The Royals will look to bounce back and return to the win column in Game 2 of the series in St. Louis on Saturday.