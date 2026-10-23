Royals Prospect Zion Rose Is Turning Heads in Arizona Fall League

The Kansas City Royals have good reason to be encouraged by the early production of Zion Rose, their No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The outfielder has been putting on a clinic in this year’s Arizona Fall League.

Before the Fall League, Rose showed flashes of what he could bring to the Royals organization with their High-A affiliate, the Quad Cities River Bandits. In his first 71 professional at-bats, Rose posted a .268/.389/.338 slash line and stole 14 bases.

But it wasn’t until Rose made his way to Surprise that things really started to click. In his first 28 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League, the 21-year-old posted an impressive .357/.526/.536 slash line with a 1.062 OPS.

Rose’s success at the plate has been consistent throughout his time in Arizona. On Wednesday, he continued to produce, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs, a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases. The outfielder’s ability to get on base and create scoring opportunities has been a major takeaway from his performance in the Fall League.

The 21-year-old made headlines last week when he launched his first home run in Suprise. It was no ordinary home run, as Rose crushed a grand slam with an exit velocity of 103.1 mph.

Rose is also a threat on the basepaths, as evidenced by his 14 stolen bases with the River Bandits this season and five more in Arizona. One number that stood out on Wednesday was his maximum sprint speed of 29.7 feet per second, highlighting the speed he possesses.

Rose’s early production has been an encouraging sign for the Royals’ top draft pick. His performance has generated optimism about what the outfielder could bring to Kansas City in the future. All eyes will remain on the prospect as the Fall League continues.