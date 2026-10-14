Two Contract Decisions Facing the Royals This Offseason

While the Kansas City Royals need to focus on bolstering their roster this offseason, they also have decisions to make regarding several contracts. Two young players had seasons that make potential contract extensions worth discussing.

It was clear that Kansas City was counting on continued development from its young sluggers entering the 2026 season. While the season did not go as planned, the young hitters proved to be a bright spot and provided plenty of optimism for the future.

Now, the Royals have an opportunity to lock up two young players with long-term contract extensions.

Jac Caglianone

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) reacts on second base after hitting a double during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jac Caglianone broke out during his sophomore season in 2026. After a rocky rookie year, many were eager to see how he would respond. Caglianone answered those questions and showed that he is here to stay.

The 23-year-old slashed .289/.340/.494 with 23 home runs and 75 RBIs. Caglianone found his groove in August, posting a .411 batting average and a 1.113 OPS. His performance earned him American League Player of the Month honors.

Looking deeper at his metrics, Caglianone's power stands out. His average exit velocity this season was 93.3 mph, placing him in the 97th percentile, according to Statcast. The former No. 6 overall pick also finished with a 13% barrel rate, a 54.7% hard-hit rate and an average bat speed of 77 mph.

Caglianone put his power on full display this season, making for an entertaining year at the plate. After seeing what he can bring to the lineup, Kansas City has an opportunity to lock him up with a long-term contract extension.

Carter Jensen

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter Jensen had a memorable rookie season in 2026, setting both franchise and major league records. Following his impressive debut last September, many were interested to see what Jensen could accomplish over a full 162-game season.

It’s safe to say Jensen delivered offensively. The rookie slashed .239/.323/.467 while leading the Royals with 27 home runs and 81 RBIs. He also set a franchise record for the most home runs by a rookie in a single season.

Jensen finished the season on a high note, much like he did during his debut month the previous year. The 23-year-old joined Caglianone as an American League Player of the Month winner after earning the honor for September. Jensen hit eight home runs and 10 doubles while slashing .338/.407/.788 with a 1.194 OPS during the month.

Kansas City has an opportunity to lock up not just one young player, but two, for the long term. Other organizations, such as the Milwaukee Brewers, have seen the benefits of signing young talent to long-term extensions early, as shown by Jackson Chourio's deal. The Royals will have to weigh that possibility as they consider the futures of Caglianone and Jensen.