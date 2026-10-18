What Does the Future Hold for Seth Lugo After a Lackluster Season With the Royals?

The Kansas City Royals have several decisions to make as they navigate the offseason. When it comes to the pitching staff, one player, in particular, is coming off a rough 2026 campaign, raising questions about what Kansas City might do with him moving forward.

Veteran starting pitcher Seth Lugo just finished his 11th major league season and his third with the Royals. It was a forgettable campaign, as the right-hander struggled on the mound throughout the season.

Many hoped Lugo would return to his 2024 form. In his first season with the Royals, the right-hander posted a 3.00 ERA across 206 2/3 innings, recording a career-high 181 strikeouts. His performance earned him a runner-up finish in the American League Cy Young Award race and a $46 million, two-year contract extension from Kansas City.

In 2025, Lugo posted a 4.15 ERA across 145 1/3 innings with 125 strikeouts. His production continued to decline in 2026, as he finished the season with a 5.17 ERA across 172 1/3 innings and 134 strikeouts.

Lugo’s nine-pitch arsenal was not as effective as it had been in previous seasons. The 36-year-old finished the year with a 25.3% chase rate, an 18.7% whiff rate, a 17.8% strikeout rate and a .276 xBA, according to Statcast.

Hitters saw the ball well out of Lugo’s hand this season. However, the veteran starter did a good job limiting walks, posting a 7.2% walk rate.

Now, Kansas City has a decision to make regarding Lugo’s future. He was reportedly among the Royals’ potential trade candidates at this year’s deadline, but the return may not have been worth moving him at the time. That could remain the case this offseason if Kansas City explores trading the veteran right-hander.

However, given Kansas City's uncertain rotation depth and Lugo's leadership role within the clubhouse, the chances of the Royals trading him appear slim. Although he is two years removed from arguably the best season of his career, the 36-year-old could still have something left in the tank.