Welcome to Inside The Royals 2.0: A New Beginning

Although the MLB season is in full swing and it doesn't appear that the Kansas City Royals are going to make a run for the postseason, there's still plenty to cover. Our goal is to do that here at Inside the Royals in our second stint.

My name is Jordan Foote — some of you may know me from my work over at Arrowhead Report where I serve as the deputy editor for all things Kansas City Chiefs. I also host the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast and with that, I'm excited to get back to the topic at hand: Inside the Royals 2.0 on SI.com.

I couldn't be more stoked to work with the tremendous team here at Inside the Royals as the new editor-in-chief. We want to work together to become a premier spot for team-related content. Luckily, the same wonderful team of writers (Christopher Tenpenny, Danielle Sachse, Marcus Meade, Mark Van Sickle, Sam Hays, Sterling Holmes and Tobias Todd) is remaining on board and will help achieve our mutual goal!

Over the next few days, expect some content from the team as we get up and running again. I'd like to personally thank the site's former publisher, Tucker Franklin, for recommending me for this position and for working hard to get me set up. I want this to be a successful experience not just for my team, but for you as well.

If you're interested in joining the crew, reach out to me on Twitter with a writing, podcast or video sample and why you are interested in covering the Royals. If you're here to read great content, we also have you covered! There will be multiple articles coming out by the weekend that I have a feeling you'll enjoy.

Thanks, in advance, for your support. It means the world to us. Here's to creating something great at Inside the Royals in its relaunch!