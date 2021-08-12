Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Welcome to Inside The Royals 2.0: A New Beginning

Inside the Royals is your go-to destination for anything relating to the Kansas City Royals. All of that, powered by Sports Illustrated and FanNation.
Author:
Publish date:

Although the MLB season is in full swing and it doesn't appear that the Kansas City Royals are going to make a run for the postseason, there's still plenty to cover. Our goal is to do that here at Inside the Royals in our second stint.

My name is Jordan Foote — some of you may know me from my work over at Arrowhead Report where I serve as the deputy editor for all things Kansas City Chiefs. I also host the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast and with that, I'm excited to get back to the topic at hand: Inside the Royals 2.0 on SI.com.

I couldn't be more stoked to work with the tremendous team here at Inside the Royals as the new editor-in-chief. We want to work together to become a premier spot for team-related content. Luckily, the same wonderful team of writers (Christopher Tenpenny, Danielle Sachse, Marcus Meade, Mark Van Sickle, Sam Hays, Sterling Holmes and Tobias Todd) is remaining on board and will help achieve our mutual goal!

Over the next few days, expect some content from the team as we get up and running again. I'd like to personally thank the site's former publisher, Tucker Franklin, for recommending me for this position and for working hard to get me set up. I want this to be a successful experience not just for my team, but for you as well.

If you're interested in joining the crew, reach out to me on Twitter with a writing, podcast or video sample and why you are interested in covering the Royals. If you're here to read great content, we also have you covered! There will be multiple articles coming out by the weekend that I have a feeling you'll enjoy.

Thanks, in advance, for your support. It means the world to us. Here's to creating something great at Inside the Royals in its relaunch!

Jun 28, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield (15) reacts after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Welcome to Inside The Royals 2.0: A New Beginning

Aug 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) is congratulated by first baseman Jose Abreu (79) after hitting a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Up-and-Down Week For Royals Punctuated By a Half-Hearted Trade Deadline

May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Partial Sell at the Trade Deadline Draws More Questions For The Kansas City Royals

Jul 25, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kansas City Royals Find a Winning Streak

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Change Could Be On The Way For The Kansas City Royals

Jul 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) throws to first base against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Second Half Looking Familiar for the Royals

Jul 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts after driving in the winning run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Royals All-Star Catcher Salvador Perez is Who We Thought He Was

Jun 23, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Kansas City Sellers: Who the Royals Should Trade this July