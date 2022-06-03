Skip to main content

The Royals’ Nick Pratto Delay Is (Somewhat) Justified

Kansas City's decision isn't quite as cut and dry as some believe.

As the Kansas City Royals' standing in comparison to other Major League Baseball clubs continues to drop, they keep trotting out the likes of Carlos Santana and Ryan O'Hearn to record at-bats. An argument can be made that the organization's financial ties to Santana justify playing him in excess but in reality, his seat should be piping hot regardless of that. O'Hearn, despite his pinch-hit proficiency in 2022, has also run his course in regards to making a case for consistent playing time.

The fact that two of the Royals' premier prospects are first basemen makes this commitment to Santana and O'Hearn even more puzzling. Vinnie Pasquantino simply keeps producing, regardless of level, and Nick Pratto's power display over the past 12-plus months has been nothing short of remarkable. The former is presumably more likely to be called up soon than the latter, as his bat-to-ball skills are superior at this juncture. It doesn't make much sense to keep holding Pasquantino down in Triple-A Omaha. 

While Pratto would very likely outproduce whatever Santana and O'Hearn are offering right now, Kansas City does have a justifiable case for giving him more minor-league at-bats. It's a frustrating case, but a case nonetheless.

Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) is safe getting back to first base as first baseman Nick Pratto (88) attempts the tag during workouts at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Two words can be used here: strikeout rate. In 124 games back in 2019, before Pratto experienced a resurgence at the plate that injected new life back into his prospect profile, he struck out 34.7% of the time. Last year, when he clobbered 36 home runs across 124 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he posted respective strikeout rates of 29.1% and 28.5%. In 186 plate appearances this year, that number is back up above 30% at 31.7%. The swing-and-miss element of Pratto's game is legitimate, and it's fair to reason that it would be amplified at the highest level of baseball.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Pratto were an impatient hitter, this would be more of an open-and-shut case. He isn't, though, as his walk rate has been in double-digits in all but one professional season thus far. This year, it's a very healthy 14.5% — a top-25 mark in the Triple-A International League. Despite ranking among the league leaders for worst strikeout rate, he's 68th in SwStr% at 11.2%. The aforementioned swing-and-miss problem doesn't look nearly as pressing anymore.

At his core, Pratto is a rare power hitter who can also be very selective with which pitches he wants to hit. He doesn't boast the highest batting average (and he probably never will), but he still manages to get on base at a good clip because of his ability to draw walks. The strikeout rate, while concerning, isn't quite as big of a deal as many are making it out to be. If anything, he should be swinging more on borderline pitches to hit. 

So, to answer the initial question of whether the Royals' Pratto delay is justified... yes, somewhat. Giving him a few more weeks (or a month, or even longer) to fine-tune his approach at the plate and bring that K% down is a valid reason to keep him in Omaha. Is it the right move? Possibly not, but the logic is there. 

Pratto projects to strike out often at the big-league level either way, so holding him in the minors may not see much more improvement at this point. The Royals have their reason(s) for not promoting him yet, however, and with Pasquantino likely coming up before him, their case should continue to be broadcast for a while longer. For better or worse, the traffic delay between Omaha and Kansas City has yet to be sped up.

Sep 8, 2021; Cooperstown, New York, USA; Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred reads the inscription on Hall of Famer Inductee Derek Jeter Hall of Fame plaque during the 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

MLB Pipeline's Latest Mock Draft Has Royals Selecting 3B, C

By Jordan Foote23 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Trying To Avoid Sweep in Game Three vs. Guardians

By Jordan FooteJun 1, 2022
May 1, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Lynch, Royals Aim for Series-Tying Win Against Guardians

By Jordan FooteMay 31, 2022
Oct 2, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield (15) warming up at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Hit Rock Bottom in Pair of Recent MLB Power Rankings

By Jordan FooteMay 31, 2022
May 28, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt (7) hits his third double of the game against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny on Bobby Witt Jr.’s Big Day: ‘Pretty Fun to Watch'

By Jordan FooteMay 28, 2022
May 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) doubles in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Perez Reinstated From IL Before Royals’ Game vs. Twins

By Jordan FooteMay 28, 2022
May 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Carlos Santana Train Should Be Reaching Its Destination Soon

By Jordan FooteMay 27, 2022
Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Latest MLB Pipeline Mock Has Royals Drafting Two HS Outfielders

By Jordan FooteMay 27, 2022